By RNZ

Eleven New Zealanders left Gaza via the Rafah crossing overnight.

They were met by MFAT’s Egypt consular team and provided with immediate support. MFAT (Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade) says it is working “around the clock” to get the remaining NZ citizens and permanent residents out of Gaza.

MFAT last week said 20 New Zealanders were trying to leave Gaza.