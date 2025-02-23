Newly released hostage Avera Mengistu (2nd-R) flanked by security forces disembarks a military helicopter on the heliport of the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) in Tel Aviv. Photo / AFP
Hamas on Sunday accused Israel of placing the Gaza truce in grave danger after the government delayed release of Palestinian prisoners due to be freed after militants released six hostages a day earlier.
“What the enemy government is doing by postponing the release of our prisoners according to the agreement is behaving like thugs and exposes the entire agreement to grave danger,” senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told AFP, calling on the mediators, “especially the United States” to pressure Israel “to implement the agreement as it is and immediately release this batch of prisoners.”
Israel had been expected to free more than 600 Palestinian prisoners.
“In light of Hamas' repeated violations – including the disgraceful ceremonies that dishonour our hostages and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda – it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
The delay will last “until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the humiliating ceremonies”, it added.
From Washington, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Hamas would be “destroyed” if it did not release all remaining hostages.
Qanou called on the truce mediators to pressure Israel to “implement its provisions without delay or obstruction”.
The six Israelis released Saturday were the last group of living hostages set to be freed under the truce’s first phase.
Negotiations for a second phase, which is meant to lead to a permanent end to the war, have yet to begin.
At a ceremony in Nuseirat, central Gaza, hostages Eliya Cohen, 27, Omer Shem Tov, 22, and Israeli-Argentine Omer Wenkert, 23, waved from a stage, flanked by masked Hamas militants, before being transferred to the Red Cross.
“I saw the look on his face. He’s calm, he knows he’s coming back home... He’s a real hero,” said Wenkert’s friend Rory Grosz.
Under the cold winter rain in Rafah, southern Gaza, militants handed over Tal Shoham, 40, and Avera Mengistu, 38, who both appeared dazed.
Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,319 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.