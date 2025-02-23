In the choreographed ceremonies, the hostages are given certificates in Hebrew to mark the end of their captivity before being handed over to Red Cross officials, who then transfer them to Israeli forces.

Earlier this week, militants even handed over the remains of three hostages in coffins at a ceremony, which drew widespread criticism from the United Nations.

“The parading of bodies in the manner seen this morning is abhorrent and cruel, and flies in the face of international law,” said United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk.

Hamas has dismissed repeated calls by the Red Cross to release the hostages in private.

This weekend, Hamas released six Israeli hostages as part of the scheduled seventh such hostage-prisoner swap under the fragile first phase of the ceasefire deal.

In return, Israel was to release more than 600 Palestinian prisoners.

But soon after the hostages were released, Israeli sources said that Netanyahu was expected to decide on the Palestinian prisoners' releases.

Today, Netanyahu announced his decision to suspend the release of Palestinian prisoners until the ceremonies for handing over hostages are halted.

- Agence France-Presse