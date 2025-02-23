- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has delayed Palestinian prisoner releases until Hamas ends ‘humiliating ceremonies’ for hostages.
- Hamas has released 25 Israeli hostages in ceremonies criticised by the United Nations.
- Netanyahu’s decision followed the release of six hostages, with more than 600 Palestinian prisoners awaiting release.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that freeing Palestinian prisoners under the Gaza ceasefire deal will be delayed until Hamas ends “humiliating ceremonies” it holds while handing over Israeli hostages.
“In light of Hamas’ repeated violations – including the disgraceful ceremonies that dishonour our hostages and the cynical use of hostages for propaganda – it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for ... until the release of the next hostages is ensured, without the humiliating ceremonies,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.
Since a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on January 19, Hamas has released 25 Israeli hostages in well-rehearsed ceremonies, with masked militants parading the captives on stage and forcing them to wave at Gazans gathered to watch the events, and even address them on a microphone.