Israel’s Bibas family announced Saturday that remains returned to Israel the day before were identified to be of hostage Shiri Bibas, taken captive by Palestinian militants in October 2023.
The Israeli kibbutz community of Nir Oz had earlier Saturday announced Bibas’ death, after the International Committee of the Red Cross said it had transferred more human remains to Israeli authorities without saying whose they were.
“After the identification process at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, this morning we received the news we feared the most. Our Shiri was murdered in captivity and has now returned home to her sons, husband, sister, and all her family to rest,” the Bibas family said in a statement.