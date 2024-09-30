People in Gaza City on May 25, 2023, rallied to demand Israel release terminally ill Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa, who has since passed away. He was arrested in 1986 and sentenced for the killing of an Israeli soldier. Photo / AFP

People in Gaza City on May 25, 2023, rallied to demand Israel release terminally ill Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa, who has since passed away. He was arrested in 1986 and sentenced for the killing of an Israeli soldier. Photo / AFP

Israel’s Supreme Court ruled authorities can hold the body of Palestinian prisoner Walid Daqqa for hostage negotiations.

Daqqa died in April after 38 years in custody for kidnapping and murdering an Israeli soldier.

The court’s decision, criticised by advocacy group Adalah, allows withholding bodies as bargaining chips in negotiations.

Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday ruled authorities have the right to hold the body of a Palestinian prisoner to aid hostage negotiations, rejecting an appeal for return of the corpse.

Walid Daqqa – a Palestinian of Israeli nationality – died from cancer while still in custody in April.

He had spent 38 years in detention for the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli soldier in 1984.

After his death, his remains were held by Israeli authorities because of negotiations then under way for an exchange between Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, and hostages as well as the bodies of dead captives held by Hamas militants in Gaza.