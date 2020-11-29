Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Iran's vulnerabilities exposed as it struggles to respond to assassination

9 minutes to read

A protester holds an image of assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a demonstration in Tehran. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, The New York Times

New York Times
By: David D. Kirkpatrick, Ronen Bergman and Farnaz Fassihi

The raid alone was brazen enough. A team of Israeli commandos with high-powered torches blasted their way into a vault of a heavily guarded warehouse deep in Iran and made off before dawn with 5000

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.