Iran on Saturday released several details from its investigation into the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, saying the Hamas leader was assassinated by a “short-range projectile” fired from outside the guesthouse where he was staying in Tehran.
The findings were included in a statement from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the country’s most powerful military institution, and carried by state media. Haniyeh’s assassination early on Wednesday, while he visited Tehran for the new president’s inauguration, was a stinging embarrassment for Iran’s security and intelligence establishment.
The statement blamed Israel for the operation, which it said was carried out with “a short-range projectile with a warhead” that weighed about 6kg. It “caused a strong explosion,” the statement said, without giving more details. Israeli officials have declined to comment on the attack.
Haniyeh was Hamas’ top political leader and played a key role in negotiations to end the war in Gaza. He left the enclave in 2019 to work on building Hamas’ alliances abroad, and split his time between Qatar and Turkey, with occasional visits to Iran.