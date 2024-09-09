Advertisement
Indian teen dies after ‘fake doctor’ conducts surgery using YouTube tutorial

A 15-year-old Indian teen has reportedly died after a suspected fake doctor allegedly used a YouTube tutorial in the operating theatre to teach him how to perform surgery on the teen boy. Photo / 123RF

A 15-year-old has reportedly died after a suspected fake doctor allegedly used a YouTube tutorial in the operating theatre to teach him how to perform surgery on the teen boy, according to Indian media outlet New Delhi Television.

Krishna Kumar from the northeast Indian state of Bihar was rushed to hospital after he was violently vomiting and became severely unwell.

According to the boy’s grandfather, Prahlad Prasad Shaw, doctor Ajit Kumar Puri started operating on the boy without the parents’ consent, sending the father away to run an errand before opening the boy up, he claimed in an interview with New Delhi Television.

The family was soon told the 15-year-old needed an operation to remove a stone from his gall bladder.

Following the operation, the teen’s health deteriorated quickly, where the suspected fake doctor arranged for an ambulance to take the patient to another hospital.

The alleged incident happened in Patna, a city in northeast India.
Kumar allegedly died on the way to the new hospital. The suspected fake doctor abandoned the boy and then fled the scene, according to the family.

“He conducted the operation by watching videos on YouTube. My son died later,” a family member said.

The family members said suspect the “doctor” didn’t have proper qualifications. “We think he was self-styled and fake,” they said.

“The boy was in pain. When we asked the doctor why he was in pain, he snapped at us and asked if we were doctors.

“Later in the evening, the boy stopped breathing. He was revived (with CPR) and then rushed to Patna. He died on the way. They left the boy’s body on the stairs of the hospital and fled,” said Prahlad Prasad Shaw.

Police are investigating and have sent the body for an autopsy.

Authorities are still attempting to locate the person who performed the surgery.

