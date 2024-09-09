A 15-year-old Indian teen has reportedly died after a suspected fake doctor allegedly used a YouTube tutorial in the operating theatre to teach him how to perform surgery on the teen boy. Photo / 123RF

A 15-year-old has reportedly died after a suspected fake doctor allegedly used a YouTube tutorial in the operating theatre to teach him how to perform surgery on the teen boy, according to Indian media outlet New Delhi Television.

Krishna Kumar from the northeast Indian state of Bihar was rushed to hospital after he was violently vomiting and became severely unwell.

According to the boy’s grandfather, Prahlad Prasad Shaw, doctor Ajit Kumar Puri started operating on the boy without the parents’ consent, sending the father away to run an errand before opening the boy up, he claimed in an interview with New Delhi Television.

The family was soon told the 15-year-old needed an operation to remove a stone from his gall bladder.

Following the operation, the teen’s health deteriorated quickly, where the suspected fake doctor arranged for an ambulance to take the patient to another hospital.