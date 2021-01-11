Incredible images show eerie aftermath of eruption on Philippine island

A popular tourist destination set in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on January 12, 2020. Photo / AP

The island of Luzon in the Philippines is ghostly, its trees just dead sticks in a grey landscape, its homes and school ash-covered and damaged by continuing earthquakes and the explosive volcanic eruption that occurred one year ago.

Fisherman Rogelito Cacao regularly visits his home on the volcanic island south of the Philippine capital. "I miss our belongings but it is now covered in ash, our livestock ... our boat and engines are all covered by the volcano."

The remains of the Alas-as elementary school are seen in the middle of patterns of erosion on volcanic ash deposits at the Taal volcano almost a year after it erupted. Photo / AP

Luisa Silva used to live at the foot of the Taal volcano and says life will never the same. "Right now life is very hard, we are not used to this. This is where we have experienced things that we have never experienced before, we don't know where to start," she said.

Silva wants to return to the island if the government allows it. She said the villagers can grow vegetables and raise livestock on the island. Their animals once carried tourists to see Taal's picturesque crater.

Fisherman Rogelito Cacao next to the remains of his house. Photo / AP

Abandoned fish pens in the lake surrounding Taal volcano. Photo / AP

A popular tourist destination set in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on January 12, 2020.

More than 5000 people, many of them working as tour guides, fled the small island as the ground shook and the volcano belched dark-grey ash and steam into the sky. Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals were left behind and perished.

More than 5000 people, many of them working as tour guides, fled the small island as Taal erupted. Photo / AP

The eruption delivered an early crisis in what would become a tough year in one of the world's most disaster-prone nations. A couple of months after the volcano sent more than 376,000 people fleeing to safety, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

Taal still rumbles, with small earthquakes and weak plumes of steam venting from the crater this week. Photo / AP

Many evacuees stayed in state-run emergency shelters for a while, then returned to the ash-blanketed towns and cities in Batangas province as the dangers subsided.

But the volcanic island in Taal Lake is too dangerous, and the government has banned former residents from returning.

Luisa Silva used to live at the foot of the Taal volcano and wants to return if her government allows it. Photo / AP

Some have found other housing, but about 50 families are still living in tents a year after the eruption and are resorting to odd jobs. Calauit village chief Jimmy Tenorio said the rest of the families living in tents will be relocated soon.

Meanwhile, Taal still rumbles, with small earthquakes and weak plumes of steam venting from the crater on Monday.