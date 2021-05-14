Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

In Gaza, an ordinary street, and extraordinary horror, as missiles thunder in

5 minutes to read
The ruins of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday in Gaza City. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

The ruins of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday in Gaza City. Photo / Samar Abu Elouf, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Iyad Abuheweila and Vivian Yee

A barber, a laundry worker and a family seeking safety were all caught up in the bloodshed of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The taxi was loaded with everything the family would need for Eid al-Fitr, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.