Premium

In DC neighbourhoods with gun crime, residents want help. But not like this

By Ellie Silverman, Juan Benn Jr. and Lauren Lumpkin
Washington Post·
13 mins to read
In DC neighbourhoods with gun crime, residents want help. But not like this
Jawanna Hardy speaks during a “Know Your Rights” training hosted by her violence prevention nonprofit, Guns Down Friday, at the Renaissance Homes apartment complex in Southeast Washington. Photon / Demetrius Freeman, The Washington Post

The Washington Post interviewed more than 30 people who live or work where shootings and homicides are highest. Their views on Trump’s policing solution are mixed.

The friends in Southeast Washington were gathered on the steps of their apartment complex enjoying the summer night when police swarmed.

At about midnight,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save