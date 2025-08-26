Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Trump to seek death penalty for murders in US capital

AFP
2 mins to read

Donald Trump has announced he would seek the death penalty for murders in Washington, citing out-of-control crime. Photo / AFP

Donald Trump has announced he would seek the death penalty for murders in Washington, citing out-of-control crime. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump says he will seek the death penalty for the perpetrators of any murders in Washington DC, as part of a crackdown on what he calls out-of-control crime in the US capital.

“If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington DC, we’re going to be seeking the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save