Donald Trump has announced he would seek the death penalty for murders in Washington, citing out-of-control crime. Photo / AFP

US President Donald Trump says he will seek the death penalty for the perpetrators of any murders in Washington DC, as part of a crackdown on what he calls out-of-control crime in the US capital.

“If somebody kills somebody in the capital, Washington DC, we’re going to be seeking the death penalty,” Trump said at a Cabinet meeting in the White House.

“It’s a very strong preventative and everybody that’s heard it agrees with it,” Trump said.

Republican Trump deployed the National Guard to Democrat-run Washington and took federal control of the city’s police department this month.

Washington – formally known as the District of Columbia – abolished the death penalty in 1981.