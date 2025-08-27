Since the 1980s “Washington Union Station has become dilapidated. It is known more as a centre for vagrancy than a hub for commerce and travel”, Duffy said in a statement.
“We are going to make the investments to make sure that this station isn’t dirty, we don’t have homelessness in the Union Station,” Duffy said at the press conference, which was called to unveil a new generation of Amtrak high-speed trains.
The administration plans improvements, including to elevators, lighting and security, and will put on a new roof, Duffy said.
As he seeks to exert control on a broad range of American institutions, Trump has cracked down on the overwhelmingly Democratic city where he lives, depicting it as overrun by street shootings and other crime.
The show of force has been widely criticised as the latest power grab Trump has made or attempted since returning to the White House in January.
The US capital has a unique legal status as it is not a state or part of one, and operates under a relationship with the federal Government that limits its autonomy and grants Congress extraordinary control over local matters.
Trump used this loophole to send the National Guard into Washington this month.
- Agence France-Presse