Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Trump admin takes control of Washington Union Station, plans upgrades

AFP
2 mins to read

The Trump administration will take over management of Washington’s Union Station, citing its 'dilapidated' state. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump administration will take over management of Washington’s Union Station, citing its 'dilapidated' state. Photo / Getty Images

The Trump administration says it will exert more control over Washington by taking over management of Union Station, the US capital’s rail hub.

The announcement by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy – he said the station had become “dilapidated” – came as the administration has already deployed thousands of federal agents

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save