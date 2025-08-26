Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New school year in Washington marked by fear of anti-migrant raids amid deportation drive

By Maria Danilova
AFP·
4 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has deployed military and federal law enforcement, including ICE agents, to Washington DC. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

US President Donald Trump has deployed military and federal law enforcement, including ICE agents, to Washington DC. Photo / Jim Watson, AFP

Neighbours, volunteers and parents escorted children to the first day of the new school year across Washington DC yesterday, vowing to protect students from President Donald Trump’s deportation drive.

At one primary school in the United States capital, crowds blew whistles, shook tambourines and cheered children on their way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save