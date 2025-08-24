Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Where are the troops in Washington? A closer look at Trump’s takeover

By Chris Cameron, Elena Shao and Kenny Holston
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and a Homeland Security Investigations agent arrest a man at a 'safety checkpoint' in the Navy Yard in Washington. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and a Homeland Security Investigations agent arrest a man at a 'safety checkpoint' in the Navy Yard in Washington. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times

United States President Donald Trump has overseen an expansive effort this month to take control of law enforcement in Washington, carrying out a conspicuous show of force in the nation’s capital in what he has described as an effort to combat crime.

The most attention-grabbing component of that takeover has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save