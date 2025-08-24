Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and a Homeland Security Investigations agent arrest a man at a 'safety checkpoint' in the Navy Yard in Washington. Photo / Eric Lee, The New York Times
United States President Donald Trump has overseen an expansive effort this month to take control of law enforcement in Washington, carrying out a conspicuous show of force in the nation’s capital in what he has described as an effort to combat crime.
The most attention-grabbing component of that takeover hasbeen his initial deployment of more than 800 DC National Guard troops, with another 1000 coming from Republican-led states.
That deployment, echoing Trump’s deployment of guard troops in California to support immigration raids this year, has been part of a wider effort by the President to meld military operations with domestic law enforcement, particularly in his immigration crackdown.
The National Guard has operated primarily in a support role in Washington.
Troops deployed in the city have mostly stayed in tourist-heavy areas near national monuments and transit hubs and have done little to directly enforce the law.
There have been some exceptions: National Guard lawyers have been transferred to the US Attorney’s office in Washington, essentially acting as low-level civilian prosecutors.
Instead, the National Guard presence primarily supports a smaller force of roughly 500 federal law enforcement agents that have more actively participated in Trump’s crackdown on crime.
Those agents have roamed the district on patrol, set up checkpoints to stop and search vehicles and have occasionally evicted homeless people from city streets in a highly visible effort to make arrests and project the Administration’s show of force.
The New York Times has identified at least eight federal agencies operating alongside units that normally operate in the city, including the Capitol Police and Metro Transit Police.
Those eight agencies are: the FBI; Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Border Patrol; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Secret Service; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the US Marshals.
Park Police officers, who normally patrol federal parks in the District of Columbia, have also been seen around the city.
Times journalists reviewed hundreds of images and videos of law enforcement officials to determine where agents and troops have been deployed and what they have been doing on the ground.
Here’s what we know:
Federal agents are assisting local police with arrests
August 17, 14th Street Corridor
For the past two weeks, federal agents have patrolled Washington, usually in teams of four or more, assisting the city’s Metropolitan Police Department in most law enforcement duties.
This has meant traffic stops and responding to routine calls for help, but they have also led more focused hunts for illegal guns, stolen vehicles, and illicit drugs in an effort to adhere to Trump’s order to crack down on crime.
In a statement announcing the initial surge of agents into Washington, the White House said that agents “will be identified, in marked units and highly visible”. But many agents wear masks or other facial coverings that prevent them from being easily identifiable.
Others wear vests that do not indicate which agency they work for, labelled only “police” or “federal agent”. Still others operate behind tinted windows in unmarked cars.
Officers are setting up checkpoints and conducting sobriety tests
August 20, Columbia Heights
Federal agents have pursued a kind of “broken windows” policing strategy while stopping people, seemingly at random, at vehicle checkpoints in the city. They check for small irregularities with the cars they stop: a broken taillight, for example, or invalid temporary licence plates or plates that don’t match the vehicle registration. They also look for other minor offences while interacting with drivers and passengers that could justify a more thorough search or arrest.
In one incident, a man who was driving home from work wearing a FedEx shirt was pulled over by Park Police because his plates did not match his vehicle registration.
After federal agents spent more than 15 minutes interrogating him, they found a half-empty beer bottle in his car, triggering a field sobriety test.
They eventually poured the contents of the bottle into a nearby flower bed, upsetting protesters, and sent the man home with a warning. Similar stops have happened routinely in other areas of the city over the past two weeks.
Agents are also conducting immigration arrests
August 15, Navy Yard
Federal agents have arrested people suspected of being in the country illegally at improvised checkpoints in high-traffic areas of the city such as the nightlife corridor north of the White House on 14th Street, as well as near the baseball stadium at Navy Yard.
Of the 630 arrests made, according to the White House, 251 were suspected to be immigrants without permanent legal status.
The White House highlighted an unspecified number of cases where those arrested had outstanding warrants and convictions for violent crimes and drugs, but most of the arrests of immigrants appeared to be for immigration violations.
It is not unusual for federal law enforcement agents to conduct immigration arrests, but the city government has policies that bar police from most collaboration with federal immigration authorities. Attorney-General Pam Bondi is seeking to end those policies, and while the issue is being contested in court, a federal judge has allowed the Administration to require the city’s help on immigration enforcement for now.
The National Guard is deployed away from the police effort
The National Mall, Union Station
The total number of National Guard troops in Washington is expected to rise to nearly 2000 in coming days. Their presence has been highly visible, focused on the National Mall and transit hubs like metro stations and Union Station.
They are not making arrests “at this time”, according to the White House, and are not armed — although the White House and the National Guard have also indicated that could change, saying that the troops “may be armed, consistent with their mission and training”.