World

'If there were no hashish here, you wouldn't see a single house'

7 minutes to read

Young Syrian farmhands working in a cannabis field in Yamouneh, Lebanon. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sanchez, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Ben Hubbard

A village in Lebanon, where cannabis grows everywhere, has long counted on hashish for income. But the country's economic crisis has farmers reconsidering the crop.

In a Lebanese farming village of rocky soil and stone

