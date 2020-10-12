Website of the Year

World

'Call me a dreamer': A shattered Beirut neighbourhood rebuilds

7 minutes to read

The city centre of Beirut in a view from the Mar Mikhael neighbourhood. Photo / Diego Ibarra Sanchez, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Vivian Yee

Many worry that a full recovery won't be possible, but residents of one of Beirut's most diverse and cosmopolitan areas are moving back in and trying to repair the damage from the August explosion.

