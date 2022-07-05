Voyager 2021 media awards
Ian Bremmer: World is right to worry about state of US democracy

5 minutes to read
Rioters stand outside the US Capitol in Washington, on January 6, 2021. A new AP poll shows that about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged. Photo / AP

By Ian Bremmer comment

OPINION

Thirty years ago, the Soviet empire collapsed, in large part because many within its orbit believed Western-style democracy and rule of law were superior to Soviet Communism.

America's openness and strong political institutions won

