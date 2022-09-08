Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Ian Bremmer: It's the economy, stupid - why Lula is favoured to win in Brazil

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo / AP

A supporter of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil. Photo / AP

OPINION

Brazil's presidential election campaign is in full swing after officially kicking off on August 16, pitting leftist former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ('Lula') against right-wing incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula is the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.