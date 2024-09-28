At least 47 deaths were reported by early Saturday, and officials feared more bodies would be found across several states.
Downgraded late on Friday to a post-tropical cyclone, the remnants of Helene continued to produce heavy rains across several states, sparking massive flooding that threatened to cause dam failures that could inundate entire towns.
“The devastation we’re witnessing in Hurricane Helene’s wake has been overwhelming,” US President Joe Biden said on Saturday.
“Jill and I continue to pray for all of those who have lost loved ones and for everyone impacted by this storm.
“Our focus is on life-saving and life-sustaining response efforts in the southeast,” he said.
“I continue to be briefed by my team, which is co-ordinating recovery efforts with state and local officials.”
Post-Tropical Cyclone #Helene Advisory 21: Helene Continues to Slowly Spin Down Today Into Tomorrow Across The Tennessee Valley. With the Heavy Rain Lessening, This Will Be The Last Advisory On the System. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb