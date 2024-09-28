As of early Friday afternoon, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression with maximum sustained winds of 55km/h, the National Hurricane Center said.

But Helene’s heavy rains were still producing catastrophic flooding in many areas, with police and firefighters carrying out thousands of water rescues throughout the affected states.

Tropical Depression Helene shown as it moves up US mainland after making landfall in Florida. Image / NOAA

By early counts, South Carolina suffered the greatest loss of life, registering at least 19 deaths to Georgia’s 11 and Florida’s seven. North Carolina reported two deaths initially and Virginia one. The toll from the tempest is likely to rise, authorities cautioned, once flooding subsides and rescuers finish wading through the wreckage.

“I’m sure that number will go up as we have people we know are trapped that we’re trying to get to right now,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp who confirmed his state’s toll, told Atlanta’s WSB-TV.

...#HELENE PRODUCING HISTORIC AND CATASTROPHIC FLOODING OVER PORTIONS OF THE SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS...



...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCIES IN EFFECT FOR METROPOLITAN ATLANTA, AND MUCH OF UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA AND WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA... https://t.co/EItQlVQybI pic.twitter.com/T1Vj5eXjOI — National Hurricane Center (@NWSNHC) September 27, 2024

US President Joe Biden approved emergency declaration requests from the governors of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama. About 1,500 federal disaster response personnel will be deployed, the White House said.

Elsewhere in Tennessee, Rob Mathis, the mayor of Cocke County, wrote on social media that the Walters dam “has suffered a catastrophic failure” and that the downtown area of the nearby city of Newport, with 36,000 people, would evacuate.

A house destroyed by Hurricane Helene in Cedar Key, Florida. Photo / AFP

In western North Carolina, Rutherford County emergency officials warned residents near the Lake Lure Dam to immediately evacuate to higher ground, saying “Dam failure imminent.”

The extent of the damage in Florida began emerging after daybreak.

In coastal Steinhatchee, a storm surge – the wall of seawater pushed ashore by winds – of 2.4-3m moved mobile homes, the NWS said on X.

In Treasure Island, a barrier island community in Pinellas County, boats were grounded in front yards.

The US Coast Guard saved a man and his dog during Hurricane Helene after his sailboat became disabled & started taking on water approximately. Photo / USCG Southeast

The city of Tampa posted on X that emergency personnel had completed 78 water rescues of residents and that many roads were impassable because of flooding. The Pasco County sheriff’s office rescued more than 65 people overnight.

Officials had pleaded with residents in Helene’s path to heed evacuation orders, describing the storm surge as “unsurvivable,” as NHC Director Michael Brennan warned.

The US Coast Guard said it had saved nine people from storm waters.

Video posted online showed a Coast Guard crew pulling a man and his dog wearing life vests from the ocean on Thursday after his sailboat became disabled off Sanibel Island.





Helene was unusually large for a Gulf hurricane, forecasters said, though a storm’s size is not the same as its strength, which is based on maximum sustained wind speeds.

A few hours before landfall, Helene’s tropical-storm winds extended outward 500km, according to the National Hurricane Center. By comparison, Idalia, another major hurricane that struck Florida’s Big Bend region in 2023, had tropical-storm winds extending 260km about eight hours before it made landfall.

More than 4.6 million homes and businesses were without power on Friday in Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and other states.



