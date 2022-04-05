Voyager 2021 media awards
'How to Murder Your Husband' writer on trial for allegedly shooting dead spouse of 25 years

4 minutes to read
Nancy Crampton-Brophy and husband Dan, who was shot dead in 2018. Photo / Brophy family

Daily Telegraph UK
By Rozina Sabur

An American romance novelist who once penned an essay titled How to Murder Your Husband is standing trial for allegedly shooting dead her spouse for a US$1.4 million ($2m) life insurance payout.

Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 71,

