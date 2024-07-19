Home / World
From Obama to Trump: Elon Musk's political shift

11 minutes to read
New York Times

The world’s richest man, once deeply sceptical of Donald Trump, has now endorsed him and has emerged as a central character in the presidential race.

A little over two months ago, Elon Musk found

