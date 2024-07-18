'Reality setting in': Joe Biden may step aside soon, sources say

Several people close to US President Joe Biden said on Thursday (Friday NZT) that they believe he has begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race, bowing to the growing demands of many anxious members of his party.

One of the people close to him warned that the president had not yet made up his mind to leave the race after three weeks of insisting that almost nothing would drive him out. But another said that “reality is setting in”, and that it would not be a surprise if Biden made an announcement soon endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement.

This account is based on interviews with four people close to the president, all of whom described the situation as extremely delicate and spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid offending the president. Biden remained in isolation at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Many other Democrats more distant from the White House said expectations were rising within the party that the president would soon relent, a shift from just days ago when many were in despair about changing his mind. But there was also caution about reading signs from a president with an exceedingly small circle of confidants.

The latest prominent Democrat to publicly call on the president to consider passing the torch to another candidate was Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a key member of the House committee that investigated the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. A letter he sent to Biden on July 6 and obtained by The New York Times on Thursday compared the 81-year-old commander-in-chief to a tiring baseball pitcher and urged him to consult with fellow Democrats about whether to continue his campaign. “Everything we believe in is on the line in the next four and a half months,” Raskin wrote.

White House officials denied that the president was moving toward dropping out, dismissing reports to the contrary as a result of a coordinated campaign of leaks by Democratic leaders to escalate the pressure on Biden. While they said he is listening to the concerns and taking them seriously, he has not changed his mind about pulling out and made clear to aides in the last 24 hours that he remained determined to stay in the race.

Mike Donilon, Biden’s longtime senior adviser and one of his most loyal confidants, has told the president that the race remains competitive despite Democratic doubts and some of the public polls, insisting that there is still a path to victory, according to other advisers. The president’s family has also been supportive of him sticking it out, noting his long history of overcoming the odds and defying sceptics.

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi has told President Biden that she is not optimistic about his chances. Photo / Haiyun Jiang, The New York Times

Proud and stubborn, Biden keeps a mental checklist of all the times he has succeeded after being told that he could not and he tends to dig in the more he is pushed to change. But the mounting demands to step aside now come not from ancillary players or feckless media commentators but from the very Democrats who have been his most important allies over the last several years. For a president who has prized his relationships on Capitol Hill, it reflects an extraordinary fall from grace.

Understanding his psychology and sensitive to his current illness, several people familiar with the discussions said those close to him are hesitant to press him for an answer while he is suffering from Covid. His doctor said on Thursday that he does not have a fever but is experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Biden’s deliberations came as the crisis engulfing his presidency intensified and the president was confronted directly with polls showing that his donors were abandoning him and he was losing badly in all of the battleground states.

Representative Nancy Pelosi of California, the former House speaker and one of the president’s most loyal supporters, has told him that she is pessimistic about his chances, marshalling her knowledge of the political map, polling data and fundraising to press her case. In a recent call, when Biden insisted he had polls showing he could win, Pelosi said “put Donilon on the phone”, so she could cite her own polls showing the opposite — a direct challenge to the president and an implication that he was not being fully informed.

A spokesperson for Pelosi did not deny that she had shared with the president data that showed he could not win and pressed him on what other data he could be basing his decision on.

“Speaker Pelosi respects the confidentiality of her meetings and conversations with the president of the United States,” the spokesperson said. “Sadly, the feeding frenzy from the press based on anonymous sources misrepresents any conversations the speaker may have had with the president.”

Publicly, the president’s aides pressed forward.

Harris travelled to North Carolina for a campaign rally in which she made the case for Biden’s second term. Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, rejected the notion that the president might step aside for Harris or another Democrat.

Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in North Carolina on March 26, 2024. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

“The president told both leaders he is the nominee of the party, he plans to win and looks forward to working with both of them to pass his 100-days agenda to help working families,” Bates said.

But while only 21 Democratic members of Congress, and no congressional leaders, have publicly called for Biden to drop out, many more have privately said he should. And while those conversations, and the talks between congressional leaders and Biden, were initially kept under tight wraps, they are beginning to be discussed more openly, a sign that impatience is growing in the face of the president’s defiant refusals to step aside.

Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the two top Democrats in Congress, each told Biden privately over the past week that their members were deeply concerned about his chances in November and the fates of House and Senate candidates should he remain at the top of the ticket, according to two people briefed on the conversations.

The mood inside the White House and at the president’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, was grim on Thursday as developments came in rapid-fire succession throughout the day.

Joe Scarborough, the host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe programme and one of Biden’s biggest supporters, all but called for him to drop out of the race.

Citing polls showing that Democrats are struggling in key states and warnings from longtime donors that Biden’s financial support has dried up, Scarborough said it was time for people around the president to “step up at this point and help the president, and help the man they love, and do the right thing”.

“This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Michael D. Shear, Peter Baker and Katie Rogers

Photographs by: Haiyun Jiang and Doug Mills

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES