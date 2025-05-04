Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How Donald Trump’s second term has affected elections around the world

By Anumita Kaur
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan after winning re-election on Saturday. Photo / AFP

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese celebrates with his partner Jodie Haydon and son Nathan after winning re-election on Saturday. Photo / AFP

The US president and his policies have loomed large in elections in Australia, Canada, Germany, Greenland and elsewhere.

Australia this weekend joined a fast–growing list: countries that held elections over which US President Donald Trump’s foreign policies and rhetoric loomed large.

Australia’s centre–left prime minister, Anthony Albanese, after months of lagging in the polls. While other factors were at play, Trump’s tariffs on Australia appear to have boosted the incumbent’s prospects, analysts say – echoing the results of Monday’s election in Canada, where voters seeking an answer to Trump elected Mark Carney.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World