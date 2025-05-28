Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

How a day of football celebrations turned to chaos in Liverpool

By Michael D. Shear
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A car plowed into pedestrians in Liverpool as thousands lined the streets to celebrate their premier league win.

The driver of a car that ploughed into a crowd, injuring 65 people, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving while under the influence of drugs, British police said.

The mood in Liverpool had been jubilant. Paul O’Brien and his family had flown in from Ireland to celebrate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World