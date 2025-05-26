A car ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool today during a parade to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League football title, emergency services said.
Merseyside Police in northwest England said they were contacted just after 6pm (5am NZT) “following reports a car been in collision with a number of pedestrians”.
“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained,” the force said in a statement.
An AFP journalist saw at least four people taken away on stretchers.
Social media footage appeared to show a dark-coloured car swerving into the dense crowd, at the end of jubilant celebrations as players showed off the trophy on an open-topped bus through the city.