Car ploughs into crowd during Liverpool victory parade: police

AFP
A police officer shouts at Liverpool fans as he stands on duty at a police cordon at the scene of an incident in Liverpool. Photo / AFP

A car ploughed into a crowd in Liverpool today during a parade to celebrate Liverpool’s Premier League football title, emergency services said.

Merseyside Police in northwest England said they were contacted just after 6pm (5am NZT) “following reports a car been in collision with a number of pedestrians”.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained,” the force said in a statement.

An AFP journalist saw at least four people taken away on stretchers.

Social media footage appeared to show a dark-coloured car swerving into the dense crowd, at the end of jubilant celebrations as players showed off the trophy on an open-topped bus through the city.

Crowds and uniformed police officers quickly surrounded the vehicle, and several people who lay on the ground.

Cordons were then put in place and a fire engine was also at the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said its crews were “assessing the situation” with other emergency services.

“Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible,” a statement read.

