That success in the predecessor to the Europa League is a relic of a bygone era, but this long-awaited triumph will be forever etched in the memories of the Newcastle fans who turned one half of Wembley into a roiling sea of black and white with their ecstatic celebrations.

It was also Newcastle’s first major domestic prize dating back 70 years to the 1955 FA Cup.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes said it was the “best day of my life”.

“It’s all for these fans,” Guimaraes told Sky Sports. “They deserve everything. When I first came here I said I wanted to put my name in history.

“We can now say we are the champions again. This is one of the best days of my life.

“I don’t have any words. It’s the best day of my life. For them [the fans] it’s like the World Cup. People have grown up and not seen us as champions. My first year as captain of this club and it’s one of the best days. This is unbelievable.

“This is my second home. We are making history. Some day when I leave this club I want the fans to sing my name the way they do to Shearer. He texted me before the game. I’m so emotional today.”

Since the Magpies lifted the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, 30 English teams had won silverware, while Liverpool had clinched 38 major trophies in that time.

But after losing the 2023 League Cup final against Manchester United, Howe’s team returned to Wembley and set the record straight at last.

Newcastle had endured five relegations to the second tier since their last trophy, with club legends like Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Malcolm MacDonald failing to win silverware in their time on Tyneside.

Aside from a brief period when Kevin Keegan’s self-styled “entertainers” challenged for the title in the 1990s, Newcastle have endured decades of under-achievement and self-inflicted wounds that rendered them a laughing stock for long periods.

All that changed in 2021, when a Saudi-backed consortium completed a takeover from unpopular owner Mike Ashley and quickly hired Howe as their manager.

Thanks to Howe’s astute leadership and the Saudi financial backing, Newcastle have been transformed from relegation candidates to silverware winners.

The defeat was another painful blow for Liverpool, days after their Champions League last-16 exit on penalties against Paris Saint-Germain.

But, despite failing to win their first trophy under boss Arne Slot, Liverpool still sit 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League, within touching distance of a record-equalling 20th English title.

Liverpool are 23 points ahead of sixth-placed Newcastle in the league and hadn’t lost to them for 17 games dating back to 2015.

But Howe’s men were in no mood to be cowed by past failures.

Newcastle fans unveiled a banner before kickoff urging their team to “write your name in the history books”.

They rose to the challenge in spectacular fashion, snapping into tackles and counter-attacking with purpose, while Liverpool were sluggish and sloppy in possession.

Guimaraes had a golden opportunity to reward Newcastle’s enterprising start when Burn headed Kieran Trippier’s corner towards the Brazil midfielder, but he nodded at Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher from close range.

Newcastle’s desire and drive were clear to see when Joelinton tracked back from midfield to stop Jarell Quansah in his tracks and celebrated with a fist-pumping roar.

Despite nearly being caught out by Burn’s aerial prowess once before, Liverpool failed to heed the warning as the towering centre-back put Newcastle ahead in the 45th minute.

Bizarrely left unmarked, with only the diminutive Alex Mac Allister anywhere near him, Burn was allowed to rise unchallenged to meet Trippier’s corner as he thumped a powerful header into the far corner from 12 yards.

Burn’s goal – Newcastle’s first in a cup final since 1976 – capped an incredible week for the journeyman centre-back, who received his first England call-up on Friday.

With Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah completely anonymous, the lethargic Reds had no answer as Isak put Newcastle into dreamland after 52 minutes.

Jacob Murphy met Tino Livramento’s cross with a header that found Isak, who drilled a superb first-time finish past Kelleher from 10 yards.

Chiesa’s stoppage-time strike set up an anxious finale, but good things come to those who wait.

All across Wembley, Newcastle players and fans celebrated with abandon as a party over half a century in the making got into full swing.