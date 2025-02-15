In the 81st minute, Ethan Nwaneri swung a pin-point cross into the Leicester area and Merino found space to thump his header past Mads Hermansen from six yards.

Seven minutes later, Leandro Trossard whipped a cross into the six-yard box and Merino’s well-timed run eluded the Leicester defence as he slotted home to move second-placed Arsenal within four points of Liverpool.

With Kai Havertz ruled out for the season after suffering a hamstring injury blocking a shot during Arsenal’s recent training trip to Dubai, Arteta was left with a threadbare attack. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were already sidelined by injuries.

Having lost 2-0 at Newcastle in the League Cup semi-final second leg before an extended break due to their early FA Cup exit, the Gunners returned to action with a vital victory.

Liverpool can increase the lead back to seven points if they beat lowly Wolves at Anfield on Monday (NZ time).

At the Etihad Stadium, Egypt forward Marmoush scored his first City goals since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt during the January transfer window.

Marmoush ended a run of four games without a goal in the 19th minute as he sprinted onto Ederson’s long kick and deftly lobbed Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka.

Just five minutes later, Marmoush found the back of the net again with a powerful blast that took a deflection off Kieran Trippier as it whistled past Dubravka.

The 26-year-old wasn’t done, and he completed his 14-minute hat-trick in the 33rd minute. Savinho’s pass found Marmoush in the Newcastle area and he was granted time and space to slot home for the first treble of his career.

James McAtee’s 84th minute volley capped a much-needed boost for City after Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League play-off round first leg.

But there was a scare for City when Norway striker Erling Haaland was forced off with a potential knee injury in the closing stages.

Now fourth in the Premier League, Pep Guardiola’s men head to Madrid on Wednesday needing a second-leg revival to avoid European elimination.

Seventh-placed Newcastle are three points adrift of the top four in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Third-placed Forest slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham, with Calvin Bassey’s header sealing the points in the 62nd minute.

Bournemouth are up to fifth after goals from Dango Ouattara, Ryan Christie and Marcus Tavernier secured a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Southampton.

Ten-man Ipswich had Axel Tuanzebe sent off just before half-time but held on for a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

Liam Delap put Ipswich ahead after 56 minutes before Ollie Watkins tapped in the 69th minute equaliser.

Everton won 2-1 at Crystal Palace thanks to an 80th minute goal from Carlos Alcaraz on his first league start for the club.

Kevin Schade’s fourth-minute goal clinched Brentford’s 1-0 win at West Ham.







