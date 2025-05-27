Driver of Liverpool car which ploughed into crowd suspected of taking drugs

A driver who ploughed into crowds joyfully celebrating Liverpool football club’s Premier League win is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and taking drugs, Merseyside police said today.
As football fans from the UK and abroad rallied around the port city, the police revealed that 11 people still remainedin hospital in stable condition out of the 65 injured in yesterday‘s shocking scenes.
The team’s victory parade was ending in the city centre when the driver of a Ford Galaxy followed an ambulance through a lifted roadblock and ploughed into the crowds, Merseyside police said.
A 53-year-old white British man was arrested, with police swiftly ruling out terrorism. He was being held “on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs”, assistant chief constable Jenny Sims told a press conference.
“An extensive investigation into the precise circumstances of the incident is ongoing,” Sims added.
Messages of support have flooded in from around the world.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone,” said former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, echoing the club’s famous anthem which only hours before had echoed joyfully around the city.
King Charles, who is currently visiting Canada, said he was “deeply shocked and saddened”.