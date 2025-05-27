Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Driver of Liverpool car which ploughed into crowd suspected of taking drugs

By Kieran Canning, Stuart Graham
AFP·
4 mins to read

A car ploughed into pedestrians in Liverpool as thousands lined the streets to celebrate their premier league win.

A driver who ploughed into crowds joyfully celebrating Liverpool football club’s Premier League win is being held on suspicion of attempted murder and taking drugs, Merseyside police said today.

As football fans from the UK and abroad rallied around the port city, the police revealed that 11 people still remained

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World