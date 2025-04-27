Man Utd 0 Liverpool 3, September 1

Despite Manchester United’s malaise over the past decade, Liverpool often struggled at the home of their fiercest rivals during the Klopp era.

Twice they failed to win at Old Trafford in the 2023/24 season — in the FA Cup and Premier League — as their title challenge collapsed.

But Slot delivered a statement of intent with victory in just his third match in charge on September 1, courtesy of a Luis Diaz double and Mohamed Salah’s customary Old Trafford goal.

Liverpool 2 Chelsea 1, October 20

Key to Slot’s transition has been a willingness to adapt his game plan to combat his opponents.

Chelsea arrived at Anfield in fine form and dominated possession but still left with their only defeat in 16 Premier League games between late August and December.

Salah’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by a Nicolas Jackson goal early in the second period.

But Liverpool restored their lead within three minutes through Curtis Jones and withstood waves of late Chelsea pressure to claim a vital three points.

Manager Arne Slot reacts as defender Virgil van Dijk (left) and midfielder Harvey Elliott spray him with champagne after the match between Liverpool and Tottenham. Photo / AFP

Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2, October 27

Liverpool travelled to the Emirates Stadium four points clear of the team who would turn out to be their closest challengers and maintained that advantage after twice coming from behind.

Bukayo Saka’s brilliant early opener was quickly cancelled out by Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Mikel Merino restored Arsenal’s lead in a dominant first half from the Gunners.

But Salah’s ruthlessness in front of goal is what has separated the sides over the course of the season and the Egyptian slotted home nine minutes from time to secure a valuable point, leaving them one point behind leaders Manchester City.

Brentford 0 Liverpool 2, January 18

The much-maligned Darwin Nunez struck twice in stoppage time to get Liverpool back to winning ways on a significant day in the title race.

Consecutive draws for Slot’s side against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest had allowed Arsenal to narrow the gap at the top to four points.

Nunez’s only two league goals between November and March were crucial ones as the Uruguayan came off the bench to snatch victory in west London.

Just hours later Arsenal blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa, meaning the gap stretched to six points.

Man City 0 Liverpool 2, February 23

By the time Liverpool won at the home of the champions for the first time in the league in a decade, there was little doubt over where the title was headed.

Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai struck in the first half at the Etihad to open up an 11-point lead over Arsenal, who had lost 1-0 at home to West Ham the previous day.

Manchester City had long since been discounted as contenders to win a fifth consecutive title.

Liverpool’s victory opened up a 20-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s men.

-Agence France-Presse