Salah’s first-half penalty was cancelled out by a Nicolas Jackson goal early in the second period.
But Liverpool restored their lead within three minutes through Curtis Jones and withstood waves of late Chelsea pressure to claim a vital three points.
Arsenal 2 Liverpool 2, October 27
Liverpool travelled to the Emirates Stadium four points clear of the team who would turn out to be their closest challengers and maintained that advantage after twice coming from behind.
Bukayo Saka’s brilliant early opener was quickly cancelled out by Virgil van Dijk’s header.
Mikel Merino restored Arsenal’s lead in a dominant first half from the Gunners.
But Salah’s ruthlessness in front of goal is what has separated the sides over the course of the season and the Egyptian slotted home nine minutes from time to secure a valuable point, leaving them one point behind leaders Manchester City.
Brentford 0 Liverpool 2, January 18
The much-maligned Darwin Nunez struck twice in stoppage time to get Liverpool back to winning ways on a significant day in the title race.
Consecutive draws for Slot’s side against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest had allowed Arsenal to narrow the gap at the top to four points.
Nunez’s only two league goals between November and March were crucial ones as the Uruguayan came off the bench to snatch victory in west London.
Just hours later Arsenal blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Aston Villa, meaning the gap stretched to six points.