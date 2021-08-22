Horse rider eggs on thousands at anti-lockdown border protest in NSW-Queensland

A man with a horse rode through the crowd urging people to "cross over". Photo / 7 News

More than 2000 people have converged on the Queensland-NSW border in Australia in protest of current Covid-19 restrictions, berating officers and urging each other to "cross the border".

"Cross the border. Everyone cross the border, they can't hold all of us," one man – riding a horse through the crowd – reportedly screamed as he charged down the street in Coolangatta.

"Who do you work for?" another man was filmed screaming at police, as members of the crowd chanted "you work for us".

Protests are underway at the Queensland-New South Wales border. It comes a day after restrictions tightened for essential workers trying to enter the Sunshine State. https://t.co/Wn8t3L9sTB #COVID19 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/XpcVHuNik8 — 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) August 22, 2021

The protests come just hours after Queensland's Deputy Premier Steven Miles said he was disgusted by protesters who rallied in Brisbane and other cities around Australia yesterday.

"I've been to a lot of protests, I've organised a lot of protests, I love a good protest, but now is not the time for protests, particularly on the border.

"The border is our riskiest place right now. We have to see the situation in NSW the same way we've seen the situation in other countries throughout this pandemic," Miles told reporters.

"By having a protest there they have put the safety of our police at risk, they put their own safety at risk and they put the safety of the community at risk.

"Frankly I'm pretty disgusted."

A man has ridden his horse through today’s protest at the #Queensland-#NewSouthWales border, encouraging crowds to cross through checkpoints. “Cross over! They cannot arrest all of us!” #COVID19 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/zN7VFbK3zp — Kwitter (@Kwitter12085169) August 22, 2021

In the "freedom rallies" held in cities across Australia yesterday, demonstrators marched largely maskless, clashing with police, in anti-lockdown protests.

In Melbourne, there were reports officers were pelted with rocks and bottles, while protesters were filmed screaming "shame on you, shame on the lot of you" at cops attempting to control the crowd.

Police officers were seen pepper spraying and tackling demonstrators. Police horses were startled as a line of protesters ran with their arms linked towards the police to breach the barricade.

Flares sere wet off as the crowd chanted "freedom".

Nine members of Victoria Police were sent to hospital after the protests in Melbourne, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said this morning.

One of those officers potentially needs surgery for a leg injury, while several others may have broken noses.

More than 250 people were arrested and more than A$1 million in fines were handed out.

Chief Commissioner Patton said the protests were not "about freedom" but "criminal activity".

Meanwhile NSW has recorded another horror day today with 830 new local Covid-19 infections; and Victoria reported 65 new cases.