Hoofing it: Cavalry soldiers and horses ready for Ghode Jatra festival in Nepal

Nepalese cavalry soldiers and horses get ready for the Ghode Jatra festival in Nepal.
The 'Ghode Jatra' is an annual horse festival celebrated on the Nepal Cavalry grounds in Kathmandu, which marks the defeat of a Hindu demon.
The President of Nepal, diplomats, top officials and civilians all gather to watch 106 horses and more than 200 soldiers display warfare techniques which are believed to keep the demon away.
The preparations start three months prior, when a team of soldiers bond with the animals by feeding and grooming the horses.