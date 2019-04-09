Hoofing it: Cavalry soldiers and horses ready for Ghode Jatra festival in Nepal

A Nepalese army soldier bonds with a horse at the Nepal cavalry stable before the Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu. Photo / AP

Nepalese cavalry soldiers and horses get ready for the Ghode Jatra festival in Nepal.

The 'Ghode Jatra' is an annual horse festival celebrated on the Nepal Cavalry grounds in Kathmandu, which marks the defeat of a Hindu demon.

Horses from Nepal cavalry rest in a stable after morning practice for Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu. Photo / AP

The President of Nepal, diplomats, top officials and civilians all gather to watch 106 horses and more than 200 soldiers display warfare techniques which are believed to keep the demon away.

The preparations start three months prior, when a team of soldiers bond with the animals by feeding and grooming the horses.

An army man bathes a horse as he prepares the animal for Ghode Jatra festival at the Nepal cavalry ground in Kathmandu. Photo / AP

A horse rolls on the ground in play days before Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu. Photo / AP

A Nepalese army man massages a horse leg while he prepares the animal for Ghode Jatra festival at the Nepal cavalry ground in Kathmandu. Photo / AP

Nepalese cavalry soldiers display their skills during the Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu. Photo / AP

A horse from Nepal cavalry rests after morning practice for Ghode Jatra festival in Kathmandu. Photo / AP