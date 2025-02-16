Hezbollah was to pull back north of the Litani River – about 30km from the border – and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.
Both sides have accused the other of violations.
NNA also reported on three Israeli airstrikes today in the eastern Bekaa Valley.
The Israeli military said it conducted airstrikes targeting Hezbollah military sites storing weapons including rocket launchers in Lebanon, without specifying where.
‘Must be disarmed’
During a joint address with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio said that “in the case of Lebanon, our goals are aligned ... A strong Lebanese state that can take on and disarm Hezbollah”.
Netanyahu said Israel would do what it has to in order to “enforce” the ceasefire.
“Hezbollah must be disarmed. And Israel would prefer that the Lebanese Army do that job, but no one should doubt that Israel will do what it has to do to enforce the understandings of the ceasefire and defend our security,” Netanyahu said.
Hezbollah was left weakened by the war, with senior commanders and longtime chief Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli strikes.
Qassem called for broad participation in Nasrallah’s funeral, set for next Sunday local time, as a show of the group’s strength.
Protests erupted last week when authorities blocked Iranian planes from landing in Beirut, and a UN convoy was attacked near Beirut Airport during a demonstration involving Hezbollah supporters, wounding two peacekeepers.
Iran’s state news agency IRNA quoted the head of its civil aviation organisation Hossein Pourfarzaneh as saying the body was “following up on this issue daily” and “waiting to see what will happen on February 18”.
Hezbollah lost a supply route when Islamist-led rebels in December ousted ally Bashar al-Assad in neighbouring Syria.
Rubio said that “while the fall of Assad is certainly promising”, Washington would be watching Syria “very carefully”.
Netanyahu warned “Israel will act to prevent any threat from emerging near our border in southwest Syria”.
“If any force in Syria today believes that Israel will permit other hostile forces to use Syria as a base of operations against us, they are gravely mistaken,” he added.
Israel conducted hundreds of strikes in Syria after war broke out there in 2011, mainly targeting Assad Government forces and pro-Iran groups including Hezbollah.