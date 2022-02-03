A two-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero for alerting his parents that their home was on fire moments before the property was consumed by flames. Photo / WFAA / Decatur Fire Department

A two-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after alerting his parents that their home was on fire just moments before the whole property went up in flames.

Brandon had woken up and noticed something was wrong.

The two-year-old managed to wake up parents Nathan and Kayla Dahl just in time, yelling "Mama, hot! Mama, hot!".

His quick thinking gave his parents and their five children time to escape just seconds before the house burnt down.

The incident happened in Dallas, US.

"He saved our entire family," Kayla told WFAA 8 News.

"I mean, he is our little mini hero."

It turns out father Nathan had prepared the family for an incident.

The volunteer fireman had prepped his family for the worst, teaching them all, including young Brandon, how to react in case of a fire.

"We've had a plan. This is how everything's going to go," he said.

Brandon was sleeping in the living room, where officials believe the fire was ignited by a gas heater.

The January 15 fire completely destroyed the family's home. Photo / WFAA

The little boy walked away from the flames and into his parents' bedroom, and was coughing as he woke his mum about 4.30am.

"I just saw the flames coming out of our living room and into our bedroom," Kayla said.

"She's screaming, 'Fire! Fire! Fire!'" Nathan said.

"My initial thought was, 'Okay, I'm going to get up and I'm going to get to work.' "

Despite smoke filling the house while they were inside, no one suffered any burns or smoke injuries.

Brandon walked away with singed hair on his head.