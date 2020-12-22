'Hero' boy killed while saving his mother from domestic abuser who was strangling her

Julio Rodriguez, left, was fatally stabbed while trying to stop his mother's abusive boyfriend Jaime Vaca, right, stabbing her, police say. Photo / KSTP / Austin PD

A 15-year-old boy has been hailed a hero after he was stabbed to death while saving his mother from an attack by her violent partner.

Minnesota teen Julio Rodriguez rushed to his mother's aid after his younger brother overheard an argument between their mum and her abusive partner Jamie Vaca.

With Rodriguez's younger brother begging for help, the 15-year-old busted down the bedroom door where he saw Vaca strangling his mother.

As Rodriguez tried to stop the attack, Vaca pulled out a knife and stabbed him as his mother begged her partner not to hurt her child.

Rodriguez managed to call 911 during the incident. He was rushed to hospital but would later die from his injuries.

Austin police chief David McKichan said Rodriguez's killing was "one of the most tragic and challenging calls" his team had ever investigated.

His actions saved both his mother and his younger brother.

"[What he] did in the defense of his family was incredible and should be recognised.

"His love for his mother and his siblings was proven without a doubt and all who responded and have knowledge of the investigation were moved by his actions.

"He saved their lives. I hope in time and with the family involved, that we can recognise him for what he did."

Vaca was tasered by police after they found him hiding in the family bathroom and failed to comply with orders.

He told police he "blacked out" during the attack but remembers stabbing the 15-year-old.

According to KTSP, Vasa and the mother started arguing over a job he had recently quit.

He faces charges of second-degree murder and assault. He is next due in court on December 28.