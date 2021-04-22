Henry David Shepherdson in court hours before murder of his baby, family 'absolutely devastated'

Kobi Shepherdson's death has sent shockwaves through Australia. Photo / Supplied

Henry David Shepherdson was in court attempting to gain permission to contact his family just hours before he killed his baby daughter.

On Wednesday afternoon, South Australian police and emergency services were called to the Whispering Wall reservoir site at Williamstown near the Barossa Valley after witnesses reported seeing a man with an infant in a child carrier.

Both Shepherdson, 38, and his 9-month-old daughter Kobi died at the scene, with the tragedy sending shockwaves throughout Australia.

Kobi's mother has shared some of her favourite photos of her daughter with police. Photo / Supplied

Now, the Adelaide Advertiser has revealed Shepherdson appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court just hours before his death and that of his infant child.

The Torrensville man had been accused of domestic violence related offending in December 2020, with the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court barring him from posting about his family online and coming within 200m of them.

On Thursday, police said several domestic violence reports had been made previously and that court processes were under way – however, just hours before the tragedy, Shepherdson had appeared in court in an attempt to change those two court-imposed conditions.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said there was a history of domestic violence in the family but said Shepherdson had "lawful access" to Kobi at the time of her death.

Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott spoke to the media about the murder-suicide of Henry Shepherdson and Kobi on Thursday. Photo / NCA

"The baby was not taken," he said.

"There was a very short time frame between the public having notified us that the incident had occurred and Kobi's mother making contact with triple-0.

"Every relationship is complex, particularly when there is also domestic violence involved.

"While I'm not at liberty to discuss the specifics, it will form part of our investigation as to what was happening in the relationship and what was done prior to this incident."

He said Kobi's "beautiful little face" would "probably be the face of domestic violence going forward".

The revelation comes after it emerged that Shepherdson had stopped publicly posting about his daughter on social media five months before committing the horrific crime.

His most recent public Facebook post was on November 18, 2020.

He shared a video of his daughter, Kobi Anastasia Isobel Shepherdson, looking happy in her baby seat sitting under cover in a backyard.

"My little girl," he wrote, with love heart eye emojis. "My heart is so full."

In the clip, Shepherdson says in a baby voice, "Yeah I know, I was thinking the same thing myself," as Kobi smiles and rocks in her seat.

Chillingly, on September 3, 2019, he also shared an image format text post that read, "National CHILD PROTECTION Week."

Outraged members of the public have already been posting abusive messages to Shepherdson's Facebook page, along with messages of love and support for Kobi's mother, who has publicly shared some of her favourite images of her daughter.

The family of Kobi say they are "absolutely devastated".

Leisa Shepherdson Casey has paid tribute to her 'beautiful niece' Kobi. Photo / Facebook

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Kobi's aunt Leisa Shepherdson Casey asked for privacy as the family "went through these emotions".

"We are completely devastated. My heart is heavy and my tears are dry, robbed in the most cruellest way of my beautiful niece Kobi," she wrote.

"Auntie Leis loves you little poppet. You'll be forever in my heart."

South Australian Senator Marielle Smith said the community was "heartbroken" for the family.

"I express my deepest condolences to the mother, family and loved ones of this precious little girl," she wrote on Facebook.

"As a community our hearts are breaking for all of them at this devastating time.

"To those who provided assistance and our emergency services, our thoughts and sincere thanks are with you too.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, 1800 RESPECT is available 24 hours a day. In an emergency, always call 000."

Kobi Shepherdson's mother shared her favourite and cutest photos. Photo / Supplied

Early investigations have revealed a history of domestic violence between Shepherdson and Kobi's mother, police confirmed on Thursday.

"Every relationship is a complex thing, particularly when there is also domestic violence involved in the relationship," Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said.

" … We have a beautiful face, which could probably be the face of domestic violence moving forward."

WHERE TO GET HELP

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Helpline: 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.