Treaty Principles Bill voted down at its second reading and Trump claims he wants new trade deals with all countries, including China. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York, reportedly killing all six people on board.

A New York fire department official said there had been six fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

Images show the chopper’s landing skids protruding from the river beside Manhattan’s West Side Highway as several boats clustered around the impact site, AFP reports.

JUST IN: Helicopter crashes into Hudson River; no word on injuriespic.twitter.com/a5NsjAIrdD — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 10, 2025

At least four people were retrieved from the water and taken to hospital in New Jersey, the NBC4 broadcaster reported citing law enforcement at the scene.