Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Six dead after helicopter crashes into New York’s Hudson River - reports

AFP
2 mins to read

Treaty Principles Bill voted down at its second reading and Trump claims he wants new trade deals with all countries, including China. Video / NZ Herald, AFP

A helicopter has crashed into the Hudson River in New York, reportedly killing all six people on board.

A New York fire department official said there had been six fatalities, according to the Associated Press.

Images show the chopper’s landing skids protruding from the river beside Manhattan’s West Side Highway as several boats clustered around the impact site, AFP reports.

At least four people were retrieved from the water and taken to hospital in New Jersey, the NBC4 broadcaster reported citing law enforcement at the scene.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The river is a busy shipping channel and was the scene of the dramatic 2009 incident when a US Airways aircraft safely landed in the water with all 155 people on board escaping with their lives and was dubbed “Miracle on the Hudson”.

“Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring St, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding areas,” the New York Police Department wrote in a statement.

A fire service spokesperson said that “we got the call at 3.17pm” about a “helicopter in the water”, but was unable to give other information.

More to come.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

-Agence France-Presse, additional reporting by NZ Herald

Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World