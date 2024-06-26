Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Heat is killing thousands, and big events have not adjusted

New York Times
By: Damien Cave and Somini Sengupta
8 mins to read
Muslim pilgrims used umbrellas to shade themselves from the sun during the hajj in Saudi Arabia this month. Photo / AP

Muslim pilgrims used umbrellas to shade themselves from the sun during the hajj in Saudi Arabia this month. Photo / AP

The deaths of at least 1,300 pilgrims during the hajj point to the growing threat that climate change poses to beloved gatherings.

At large events all over the world, the scenes of extreme heat stress

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World