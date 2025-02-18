Home / World

He was pushed in front of a train. How did he survive?

By Katherine Rosman
New York Times·
13 mins to read

Joseph Lynskey was waiting for the subway in Manhattan last month when a random act of violence transformed his life.

Joseph Lynskey was standing on the platform of the 18th Street subway station in Manhattan, New York, waiting for a train to take him to Brooklyn on the afternoon of December 31.

He had just had lunch with friends and was headed home to get ready for a New Year’s Eve party.

Suddenly, he found himself in mid-air above the

