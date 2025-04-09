Home / World

He was held captive in his room for decades. Then he set it on fire

By Sarah Maslin Nir
New York Times·
Firefighters found a 32-year-old man who weighed 30kg. The police say his stepmother locked him away when he was 12.

The firefighter scooped up the figure slumped on the kitchen floor and dashed for the ambulance waiting on Blake St. As he moved through the smoky haze, he was struck by a thought that is still with him: it was like nothing was in his arms.

As the ambulance sped toward the hospital, emergency medical technicians administered oxygen; one reflexively

