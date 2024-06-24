A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii. Authorities said a professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark. Photo / AP

A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii. Authorities said a professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark. Photo / AP

A professional lifeguard died after he was attacked by a shark while surfing off the island of Oahu in Hawaii today, authorities said.

City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard Tamayo Perry, 49, died in the attack near Goat Island, Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.

Honolulu Ocean Safety and the city’s fire, police and emergency medical services departments responded to Mālaekahana Beach on Oahu’s North Shore after a caller reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites, Enright said.

Lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement.

Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore, began his career with the Ocean Safety Department in July 2016, Enright said.

Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area following the attack.

Honolulu Ocean Safety acting chief Kurt Lager said Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all”.

“He’s well known on the North Shore. He’s a professional surfer known worldwide.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said Tamayo was “a legendary waterman and highly respected”. He described his death as “a tragic loss”.