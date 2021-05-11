Happy family? TV network slammed for using photo of killer dad Chris Watts

CTV used a family photo of Chris Watts and his wife and kids (who he murdered) to promote a programme on family planning. Photo / Twitter@scubaubois

CTV used a family photo of Chris Watts and his wife and kids (who he murdered) to promote a programme on family planning. Photo / Twitter@scubaubois

A Canadian TV network has been slammed online after it shared a portrait of killer dad Chris Watts – together with his wife and kids who he murdered – to promote a show about family planning.

CTV Calgary used the stock image to display a "happy family" for their segment, however they had mistakenly chosen a photo of the Watts family.

In 2018, Watts pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife Shanann and their two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

Since the segment aired last week, screengrabs and video footage of the blunder have been shared on Twitter.

It shows the Watts' family portrait displayed on the left side of the screen, while the right side lists the five things to take under consideration when someone is financially planning for parenthood.

However, despite the image looking like the perfect family photo, it was a far cry from reality.

Watts had dumped the bodies of his pregnant wife and kids in a remote oilfield owned by his former employer in August 2018, and is now serving multiple life sentences in a Wisconsin prison.

This morning on @CTVCalgary there was a segment discussing starting a family and financial planning.



The stock footage uses a family portrait of Chris and Shannon Watts. Hmm? Ironic or just poor planning? *pun intended*



/2 pic.twitter.com/CYtlNBQQcY — SCUBADubois (@SCUBADubois) May 5, 2021

"This morning on @CTVCalgary there was a segment discussing starting a family and financial planning. The stock footage uses a family portrait of Chris and Shanann Watts," one person wrote, adding, "Hmm? Ironic or just poor planning? *pun intended*."

"Doesn't anyone take the time to research what they're putting up?" another person said.

"Holy crap, @CTVCalgary. Not a good look," a third person commented.

Chris Watts murdered his wife and their two daughters on August 12, 2018. Photo / Supplied

A screenshot of the mistake also went viral on Reddit after it was shared to the social media platform four days ago, with some defending the Canadian network.

"Someone who likely had no idea of the context. Was probably just looking for a picture of a happy family and if you don't know who the people in the image are (which I assume most don't), it fits that criteria," one person wrote.

CTV and the agency, Bromwich & Smith, involved in the segment have since apologised.

Wow this is awkward — Cassie H (@Cass403) May 5, 2021

Just disgusting!!! — Nates Hot Takes (@NateWeber13) May 5, 2021

@CTVCalgary y’all need to do your research — Chevis Regal (@chevis_regal) May 7, 2021

"Thank you so much for raising this issue. CTV selects the images and the moment we realised this was the image they selected our VP was in touch immediately," the agency said in response to a tweet about the blunder.

"Thank you for acknowledging the issue," wrote the man who tagged the agency. "Friends of ours were very close to Shannon (sic) and continue to struggle with the tragic loss."

Thank you so much for raising this issue. CTV selects the images and the moment we realized this was the image they selected our VP was in touch immediately. CTV has since issued a formal apology and we apologize to you and all our followers. — Bromwich+Smith (@BromwichSmith) May 5, 2021

Watts – along with wife Shanann and their daughters, were the subject of last year's chilling Netflix documentary American Murder: The Family Next Door.

It examines the lead-up to the horrific triple homicide and includes never-before-seen footage and text messages.

The documentary was also the most-watched programme on Netflix when it was released and has since thrust the famous case back into the spotlight.