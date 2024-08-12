A Palestinian family in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Photo / Getty Images

An Israeli male hostage was killed by his guard and two women captives seriously wounded in two separate incidents in the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for Hamas’ armed al-Qassam Brigades said.

Abu Ubaida blamed the incident on what he described as Israeli “massacres” against Palestinians.

“The enemy government bears full responsibility for these massacres and the resulting reactions that affect the lives of Zionist prisoners,” Abu Ubaida said in a statement posted on Telegram.

He said a committee had been formed to investigate and findings would be announced later, and efforts were under way to save the two wounded hostages.

It’s the first time al-Qassam has said its guards killed hostages.