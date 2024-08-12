Israeli Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in Arabic on X: “In the last few minutes, the terrorist Hamas published a written report claiming that in two separate incidents, Hamas activists killed an Israeli captive and wounded two women captives. At this stage there is no intelligence document to confirm or refute Hamas’ allegations. We continue to investigate the credibility of the statement and will provide information where we have it.”
Earlier, the Palestinian group named Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as its new leader following the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.