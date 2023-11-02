Hakan Ayik, a former member of the Sydney Comanchero bikie gang, has been wanted by Australian authorities since leaving the country in 2010. Photo / Turkish Minister of International Affairs

Hakan Ayik, a former member of the Sydney Comanchero bikie gang, has been wanted by Australian authorities since leaving the country in 2010. Photo / Turkish Minister of International Affairs

Hakan Ayik, one of Australia’s most wanted men with New Zealand links, has been arrested in Turkey along with other leaders of the Australian Comancheros gang for allegedly masterminding and running a global drug trafficking syndicate, Turkish officials claim.

The former Sydney Comanchero has been on Australia’s most wanted list since 2010 after leaving the country.

Armed Turkish police were involved in the arrests of Ayik and high-profile criminals including Baris Tukel, Erkan Dogan, and Sibel Arif where a significant amount of cash was seized.

Ayik, who is wanted by NSW Police for “supply of large commercial quantities of drugs”, and New Zealander Duax Hohepa Ngakuru, were among 37 suspects “caught” by police, a statement from Turkish Minister of International Affairs Hakan Fidan confirmed.

It is understood Turkish authorities seized more than NZ$250m worth of assets which included “bank accounts, real estate, vehicles and partnership shares of 22 companies” from 55 people.

In a statement, Fiden said Ayik, other gang leaders arrested were allegedly transporting drugs based in Turkey from “South America to Australia, the Netherlands and Hong Kong via South Korea and South Africa, and commit them on a global scale”.

“It has been determined that they are trying to launder the income they obtained from crimes in our country.”

Ayik was wanted on an Interpol red notice by authorities in Australia and the United States. Ayik, known as “Big Hux” or the “Facebook Gangster”, allegedly became a major drug importer while living in exile in Turkey and had undergone plastic surgery to alter his appearance.

He has close links to New Zealand criminal Ngakuru, who New Zealand police said was arrested in related raids in Turkey back in January.

Leaders and associates of the Australian Comanchero bikie group have been arrested in Istanbul, including Hakan Ayik (middle) and Kiwi man Duax Hohepa Ngakuru (left). Photo / Turkish Minister of International Affairs

In January, NZ authorities were awaiting further decisions from the Turkish Government to determine the next steps for Ngakuru’s return to New Zealand, police said.

It was reported earlier this year that Ngakuru, who was born in Rotorua, had become the new “Supreme Commander” of the now-worldwide Comanchero motorcycle club.

Ngakuru grew up in Sydney where he rose through the ranks of the Comancheros during violent turf wars with ruthless rival gangs.

Duax Hohepa Ngakuru was born in Rotorua and rose to the top of the Australian Comancheros gang. Photo / Daily Telegraph

Senior New Zealand police officers have also been in talks with Turkish counterparts, trying to get them to send the gang kingpin back to his homeland to face charges of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Ngakuru also goes by several aliases, including Negotiator, Bullseye, Chuck Norris and El Mito (The Myth). It’s alleged that he has also been based in Thailand to act as a fixer, or “super-facilitator”, between the Comancheros and Asian organised crime syndicates.

He’s accused of being behind some of the world’s biggest drug deals and is reportedly controlling business from Turkey, with an estimated wealth of more than $100 million.

According to Turkish authorities, Ayik is worth an estimated $800m.

It is unlikely he will be extradited to Australia due to his Turkish citizenship.











