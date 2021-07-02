Gulf of Mexico on fire after gas pipeline rupture

The Gulf of Mexico after a ruptured gas pipeline sent flames to the surface of the sea. Photo / Twitter: Brian Kahn

The Gulf of Mexico after a ruptured gas pipeline sent flames to the surface of the sea. Photo / Twitter: Brian Kahn

Mexico's state-owned oil company said Friday (US time) it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in the Gulf waters.

Petroleos Mexicanos said it had dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames. Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.

The Gulf of Mexico is literally on fire because a pipeline ruptured pic.twitter.com/J4ur5MNyt1 — Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 2, 2021

The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 137 metres from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.

But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.