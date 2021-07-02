Princess Diana statue takes inspiration from 1993 Christmas card

The feuding princes reunited to unveil the statue of their mother Diana. Video / Daily Mail

Princess Diana's statue was unveiled overnight, showing the late royal with her arms around three unnamed children in a nod to her tireless charity work.

But royal watchers have since pointed out how similar the display is to an old photo of the Princess of Wales with her sons, Princes William and Harry.

A 1993 Christmas card of the trio shows Diana wearing exactly the same outfit as the one depicted in the statue, a collared blouse with panelled detailing, a big-buckle belt and a tailored skirt.

The 28-year-old photo shows a young Harry looking lovingly at his mother, as Diana gazes at William who is staring at the camera.

The only detail that looks different is her hair; the statue of Diana bears a longer style.

Kensington Palace announced that "the portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion".

The unnamed children are intended to represent Diana's various children-focused charity endeavours, and her reputation as the "people's princess".

Prince Harry, Princess Diana and Prince William pose for their Christmas card in 1993. Photo / Supplied

Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris.

Her sons put their recent differences aside to commemorate Diana's statue unveiling in the gardens of Kensington Palace on Thursday, local time.

William and Harry were seen happily chatting to one another in a display reminiscent of the special bond they have shared over the years, despite Harry's recent criticism of his family in several interviews since moving to the US with his wife, Meghan, last year.

Shortly after the intimate gathering, the brothers released a joint statement via the Kensington Royal Twitter page.

Diana's sons at the unveiling of the statue. Photo / Getty Images

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," it read.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (left) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

"Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother's memory alive," they concluded, before signing off from "Prince William and Prince Harry."