Reunited? William and Harry bond over England's win against Germany at the Euros

Princes William and Harry are both avid fans of football. Photo / Getty Images

After their victory over Germany at the Euros, the England football team seems to have secured another win.

The 2-0 victory has helped break the ice between Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry, reports the Daily Mail.

The brothers had barely spoken since the Sussexes announced their dramatic departure from the royal family a year and a half ago.

But now the Mail understands they have been in touch in the days leading up to the unveiling of a new statue to their mum Diana - and the pair are said to have exchanged a few text messages over England's win.

This is far from a full-scale reconciliation, but it's the most positive sign yet that the brothers may be able to set aside their feud for the day.

"It is still far from good between them," a source claimed.

"But there has apparently been an exchange of messages, particularly about the football, which is a step in the right direction, if only to do honour to their mother."

William, who is president of the Football Association, was at the match at Wembley with Kate Middleton and their eldest son George.

Insiders have also claimed that Harry, 36, has been told the royals were hoping to see his 2-year-old son Archie return to the UK.

The unveiling comes three-and-a-half years late, partly due to the breakdown in the relationship between the brothers.

William and Kate celebrated the win with their son George at Wembley Stadium. Photo / Getty Images

William is said to be deeply pained at the way Harry "pressed the nuclear button" on his relationship with the monarchy and with the family itself.

Another source claimed the brothers will never mend their relationship fully.

"Too much water has gone under the bridge for that," they said. "Harry and Meghan's decision to burn so many bridges behind them and make such terrible allegations against their family in that infamous Oprah interview, knowing they will never be in a position to defend themselves, has taken its toll. What little trust there was has been well and truly destroyed."

The brothers may, however, be able to overlook their own issues to encourage their children to develop a relationship as cousins.

"It would be a great shame if Archie and Lilibet never really got to know George, Charlotte and Louis," they said.