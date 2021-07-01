Piers Morgan: Diana would have wanted William and Harry to bury the hatchet

Princes William and Harry reunited to unveil a new statue of their late mother Princess Diana. Photo / AP

Broadcaster Piers Morgan has weighed in after the unveiling of a new statue to Princess Diana - and he's claimed that all she would want for her 60th birthday is a reconciliation between her sons William and Harry.

Morgan recalled meeting Diana in a column for the Daily Mail, as the UK remembers what would have been a milestone birthday for the beloved princess.

And he commented that while dozens will attempt to decode the princes' body language during their appearance at the event, few will actually know what's going on.

"They smiled for the cameras and put on an apparently warm display of unity. But the two men have had decades to practice hiding their real feelings from the public, and trust me, it's easy," he wrote.

And Morgan once again blamed Meghan Markle for the division beneath the surface of the brothers' apparent goodwill.

"The division runs deep and very furiously. How could it not, given how publicly Harry and his wife Meghan have publicly trashed the royal family on global television this year?

"If one of my brothers suddenly went rogue and appeared on TV with his wife to spray-gun the rest of the Morgans as a bunch of nasty uncaring racists, he wouldn't be getting a Christmas card any time soon."

The one thing that could reunite them would be their mother, Morgan claimed.

"She was an unpredictable, high-energy whirlwind of radiantly beautiful, hugely charismatic drama. That, in a sense, was her magic.

"It's not so hard to guess what she would have wanted most for her big birthday: peace and harmony between her sons.

Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. pic.twitter.com/jsZXyUsG7q — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 1, 2021

"William and Harry's feud would have broken Diana's heart."

Morgan claimed the princes would have to find it in themselves to back down and show forgiveness - and added that while they share many of Diana's good qualities, they've also inherited her stubbornness and "refusal to give an inch in an argument".

So it's not surprising, he said, that the "simmering cauldron" of the strain they were both under as royals finally spilled over.

"But as they stood there together today, unveiling her statue and allowing themselves a few grins and laughs, I detected the first real glimmers of a possible rapprochement.

"And somewhere, Diana was cheering them on."