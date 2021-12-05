Girl suffers fatal electric shock after cellphone falls in bath

The girl's mum issued a warning after her tragic death. Photo / 123RF

A 13-year-old girl in France has died after dropping her cellphone into the bath, causing an electric shock which eventually killed her.

The young teen was initially revived after paramedics rushed to her home in the French city of Macon, the newspaper Le Parisien reported.

The phone had been plugged into a charger at the time it dropped into the water.

She remained in a coma and clung to life for days at the university hospital in Lyon before succumbing to her injuries.

A friend was with her at the time and is being treated for shock,

The young girl's grieving mother went public with a warning to other teenagers, saying: "This must be a warning to other teenagers, because they all have their phones implanted in their hands, so to speak."

"We really have to insist: no phones in bathtubs because it can end so dramatically."

The tragic death echoes that of a 24-year-old Russian woman last year.

Olesya Semenova was found dead by her flatmate at the house they shared in Arkhangelsk, Russia, after she got a massive electric shock while in the bath.

Her flatmate revealed how she discovered Semenova's lifeless body.

"I screamed, shook her, but she was pale, did not breathe and showed no signs of life," her flatmate, Daria, told local media.

"I was really scared. When I touched her, I got an electric shock," she added.

Olesya reportedly had her iPhone plugged into the wall, charging, when it fell in the bath water.

Russian authorities issued a warning following her death, asking people not to use electronic appliances while they are in the bath.